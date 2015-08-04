Vitesse hopeful over Solanke loan deal

Dominic Solanke is in line to become the next Chelsea youngster to join Eredivisie outfit Vitesse on loan.

Chelsea's relationship with Vitesse has seen a host of players make the switch to the Netherlands, with four - Danilo Pantic, Nathan, Lewis Baker and Isiah Brown - having already made move ahead of the 2015-16 campaign.

And highly rated 17-year-old striker Solanke is poised to follow suit.

"Dominic Solanke will train with the Vitesse first-team from Tuesday," Vitesse announced on Tuesday. "The attacker has a big name as goal scorer and has played for the England national team [at] Under-16, U17 and U18 [levels].

"The club and player hope to reach an agreement."

Solanke was top scorer in the UEFA Youth League last season as Chelsea lifted the trophy, and made his senior Champions League debut in the club's 6-0 victory over Maribor in October.