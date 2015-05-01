Vitoria Guimaraes 2 Estoril 0: Valente double secures routine win

Vitoria Guimaraes took a big step towards securing the Primeira Liga's final UEFA Europa League spot after a Ricardo Valente-inspired 2-0 win over Estoril on Friday.

Rui Vitoria's team move seven points clear of sixth-placed Belenenses with the victory, while their 3-1 head-to-head advantage provides an extra boost heading into the final three games of the season.

Guimaraes produced an efficient display at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques, rarely looking in danger of squandering the lead which Valente provided 15 minutes in, producing a cool finish at the end of a well-worked move.

The 24-year-old midfielder doubled his tally and wrapped up all three points eight minutes from time, heading in at the end of a swift Guimaraes counter.

Presuming Belenenses win their game in hand against Rio Ave on Monday, Guimaraes need five points from their remaining three games to make absolutely sure of finishing fifth.