Vitoria revels in Benfica triumph

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria says the best team won the Primeira Liga after his side's 4-1 win on Sunday secured a 35th and third consecutive league title.

Vitoria's side entered the final game just two points clear of second-placed Sporting CP and had little trouble dispatching Nacional 4-1 to seal their crown.

The win was the first time Benfica have managed three-straight titles since 1976-77, setting a new record in the league since the switch to 18 teams for points won with 88.

"I want to share this immense joy with the players, the president and the rest of the club's staff," Vitoria said after the game.

"I want to hug them all."

The triumph was particularly special for the coach as it came in his first season at the club after replacing Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica to coach their fierce rivals Sporting.

"Others may say they were the best, that they played the most attractive football, but in the end the best team won. And that was us, full stop," Vitoria added.

"We were involved in several competitions and we always knew what to do in every game in order to honour this club. We fully deserved to win the league."

Jesus, who was left to accept a runners-up spot, was less than impressed by his former club's exploits this season after overseeing Sporting's 4-0 win over Braga.

"We did what we had to do throughout the season. It was a real show of the power and quality of this squad. We had to win and that is exactly what we did. It is never easy here, especially to win 4-0", he said.

"The best doesn't always win. The best was Sporting."