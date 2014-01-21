Vlaar delighted with rejuvenated Benteke

The 23-year-old endured a torrid 11-game Premier League run without a goal, but ended his drought by notching Villa's consolation in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal just over a week ago.

Benteke followed that by scoring the second for Paul Lambert's men in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

And Vlaar believes a revitalised Benteke can only be good news for the whole squad.

"It is good that Christian is scoring again," he told the club's official website.

"It has not been easy for him the last few months but he scored against Arsenal and he scored again on Saturday so it is starting to come to him again now.

"It is really important for the team as well."

The encounter at Anfield also saw forward Andreas Weimann end his own barren streak in front of goal, having not registered in the league since the 3-2 victory over Manchester City in September.

Vlaar is now hopeful the 22-year-old will be boosted by the goal, while also praising the impact of Gabriel Agbonlahor, who played a part in both of Villa's goals before departing after sustaining a knock.

He added: "I think Andi (Weimann) scoring was also very important for him and for the team.

"It has not been an easy season for him as well, so I hope that scoring at Anfield gives him a real boost to carry on.

"I think the two crosses from Gabby were brilliant. It's just a pity that he had to go off with an injury."