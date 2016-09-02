Vokes: Clubs will continue to come in for Coleman

Sam Vokes acknowledges Chris Coleman will continue to be linked with a return to club football if Wales maintain their impressive performances from Euro 2016.

Wales embarked on a stunning run to the semi-finals in France, before being undone by eventual champions Portugal.

Those displays saw Coleman's stock rise immeasurably and he was strongly linked with the Hull City post following Steve Bruce's resignation in July.

Coleman remains in place, however, as he prepares his side for the start of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Moldova on Monday, and Vokes says it is up to the squad to maintain their focus.

"I am sure it will keep happening if results continue," the Burnley striker said on Coleman's links to club vacancies.

"It is like anything if you succeed. But there is nothing as a player you can do about that.

"With everything that happened in the summer and the success, the gaffer was always going to get linked somewhere because he did such a good job. I wasn't surprised with that, but it is great to still have him.

"He's not said anything to us about his future. We've spoken about the campaign and what our goals are, and I am sure this campaign is as important for him as it is for us.

"It is something we started in France and we want to continue it. What we have built here over a couple of years has been down to the manager and his staff.

"On the pitch we work hard on what we are doing and the opposition, and they do a lot of that work. Off the pitch he is great for the lads."