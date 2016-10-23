Voller defends Schmidt over touchline dismissal

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller hopes head coach Roger Schmidt does not face further punishment after being sent from the touchline during a Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim.

Schmidt's side were beaten 3-0 at home in Saturday's game and Schmidt was dismissed early in the second half for calling opposite number Julian Nagelsmann a "spinner", which translates as "nutcase".

Nagelsmann complained to the referee about a Leverkusen tackle near the touchline and Schmidt, on probation after refusing to leave the pitch against Borussia Dortmund, reacted angrily.

But Voller insisted Schmidt will not face punishment from the club, with the German FA expected to announce their ruling on the case on Tuesday.

"I have spoken to the fourth official about that scene, about whether he could have reacted with a little bit more intuition," Voller said.

"Nagelsmann went off like a madman after that foul, then our coach reacted and said something like "nutcase". But that was no big deal compared to other things that managers have called each other sometimes.

"Those things are overheard most of the time but when our coach is involved everybody listens because of his past. I don't know if sending him to the stands was the right decision.

"You don't believe that we are questioning the coach right now, do you? Only because he said "nutcase" to some colleague. We have to deal with the next two Bundesliga matches without our coach, that's bad enough.

"I hope that he won't get an additional fine. That would be too much, in my opinion."