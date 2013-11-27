Vrba: Plzen's Group D opponents unstoppable

The Czech side are bottom of the UEFA Champions League group without a point ahead of Wednesday's clash against Manchester City.



Vrba, who will take charge of the Czech Republic from the start of next year, said his side had drawn two of Europe's elite.



"In my opinion there are 10 top teams in Europe that are not getting to be beaten. They haven't got any competition - and two of them are Bayern Munich and City," he said.



"We were unfortunate to draw them in the group stages and have done well to qualify into the group stages, we have been there twice and have been in the Europa League once.



"It has been difficult for us against these teams, but it has been good for us and it will help us grow in the future."



Despite facing tough opposition, Vrba hopes his side can surprise Manchester City on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium.



"I will draw on my experience from all the European cups and I know that teams of their (City's) calibre have got really good experience in this event," Vrba said.



"But, sometimes they come up against heavily defensive teams and sometimes these teams can actually surprise them with their very strong offence.



"And that particularly shows when they travel away from home and they find an opponent that they are not used to."



Vrba believes City, who are three points behind group leaders Bayern Munich, are still a chance of finishing ahead of the Bundesliga giants.



"I think the game for first in the group will be played in two weeks' time (between Bayern and City)," he said.



"I think Bayern will try and strengthen their position against CSKA and will want to win their game.



"This will be really difficult for all of them and we have a very difficult game coming up tomorrow and we will just try and do our best."