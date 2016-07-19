Vukovic departs Victory

Melbourne Victory will be on the lookout for a new number one goalkeeper after announcing the release of Danny Vukovic on Tuesday.

The former Perth Glory keeper only spent one season at the A-League club after signing a three-year deal last season.

However, the 31-year-old sought a release from the three-time Australian champions on personal grounds this week.

"This was a very difficult decision for me to make because I thoroughly enjoyed the time I had at Melbourne Victory last season," Vukovic said in a written statement released via the club's official website.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Victory and I would like to thank everyone at the club and the fans, who have given me unbelievable support.

"Last season was very difficult off the field for me and my family, and the best decision for us at this time is to be closer to our extended family in Sydney.

"I wish Kevin Muscat and the players all the best for the upcoming season."

Vukovic kept nine clean sheets across 40 appearances for the club last season in all competitions.