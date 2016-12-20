Wagner turns down Bundesliga approach amid Wolfsburg links

David Wagner has rejected an approach from the Bundesliga amid strong reports with Wolfsburg to stay at Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Wolfsburg finished runners-up in Germany's top flight in the 2014-15 season and also won the DFB-Pokal at the end of that campaign.

However, they could only muster an eighth-place finish last term and are languishing in 15th this time around, a slump that led to the sacking of head coach Dieter Hecking in October, while sporting director Klaus Allofs was dismissed earlier this month.

Reports in Germany this week claimed that Huddersfield boss Wagner, who has caught the eye by leading the Terriers to fourth place in England's second tier this term with an impressive "Gegenpressing" style of football, was poised to take over.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach told Huddersfield's official website: "There have been a lot of rumours around my future in the media and although I don't believe I should be the story, I cannot stay silent on this matter.

"It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs. They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months.

"It's important for me to clarify that my focus is on moving forward at Huddersfield Town. We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one."

Wagner has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Ingolstadt in recent months, but Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle warned Huddersfield will not be "toyed with".

"Huddersfield Town may not be a Bundesliga club or one that plays in European competition, but make no mistake – we are a serious, proud, ambitious club with a rich history," he said.

"Perhaps this isn't clear to some of our colleagues in the media in Germany considering the tone of some articles that were published over the last 48 hours.



"We are not to be toyed with or dismissed out of hand. We have values and always conduct ourselves in the right manner; something that cannot be said for other clubs.



"I think David's ongoing commitment to Huddersfield Town is testament to this club and its standing. He's turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs during his time here, the latest coming very, very recently."