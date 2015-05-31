Walcott expects Arsenal deal

Theo Walcott expects to sign a new deal with Arsenal, but warned that it may be some time before pen is put to paper.

England international Walcott started the rout as Arsenal retained the FA Cup final with a 4-0 beating of Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday.

The forward's future at the Emirates Stadium remains up in the air, though, with talks on an extension not yet resolved amid rumours that the 26-year-old could opt to leave the club.

However, the former Southampton man - who will now focus on England's double header against Republic of Ireland and Slovenia next month - is relaxed about the situation.

"I am sure things will get resolved. I just want to enjoy [the FA Cup celebrations]," Walcott told Sky Sports News during a bus parade to celebrate Arsenal's FA Cup win.

"I have got [international duty with] England coming up and then we can think about that process, but it will take time, I am sure."

Walcott was unable to celebrate Arsenal's 2014 cup success due to a serious knee injury, but he revelled in the latest triumph and forecast bright things for the current squad.

Speaking over a public address system as Arsenal paraded the trophy, he told fans: "I sadly missed all of this last year, and you guys have made this so special, not just for me, but the whole squad, and everyone you do not see behind the scenes at the club, I cannot thank you enough.

"The whole squad is fantastic. I have been here a long time and this is the best group of players I have ever worked with and will continue to work with.

"The most important thing we have now in this team is trust, when you have that in a squad you are going to be determined to win big things.

"The excitement here is absolutely incredible and to be part of it is a great honour."