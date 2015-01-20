Walcott hails Arsenal attacking options

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal have stronger attacking options at their disposal now than when he first arrived at the club in 2006.

Walcott joined a squad which included Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg and Dennis Bergkamp when he moved to the London club, but rates the current crop as being a stronger unit.

Arsene Wenger brought in Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez during August's transfer window, and both players have made an impressive impact - with Sanchez in particular proving to be a big hit.

Walcott says the pressure is on Arsene Wenger's side to win more trophies in order to be classed among the finest attackers to play for the club.

"Danny is a workaholic - he runs around and really works for the team," he told the club's official website. "There are so many options and Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] is also doing very well.

"Obviously there is me as well coming back, and then you have the likes of Aaron [Ramsey] and Jack [Wilshere] in midfield. The list goes on, that's how good we are going forward. It is a headache for the manager when you have that many great attacking options.

"When I came, it was Pires and Ljungberg, Bergkamp, Thierry and [Jose Antonio] Reyes – that's some attacking force as well. I think this squad probably does beat it, but we need to prove it first.

"[When] we go and achieve a little bit more than winning the FA Cup, then I think we can stand up and say this is the best attacking line up we’ve ever had."