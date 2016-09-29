Walcott: Sanchez partnership bodes well for Arsenal's season
Arsenal should be encouraged by Theo Walcott's combination play with Alexis Sanchez, the England international says.
Theo Walcott says he is enjoying his partnership with fellow Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez and believes their impressive link-up play could have a big impact on the club's season.
The England international scored two first-half goals as Arsene Wenger's side defeated Basel 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions.
Sanchez played in a central role up front and set up both of Walcott's strikes – a header and powerful drive – giving Arsenal and their long-serving forward plenty to get excited about.
Walcott told the club's website: "That combination between me and Alexis, it's boding well but it's obviously still very early into the season, so hopefully we can all stay fit and it's going to be a good run.
"It's getting a good sort of partnership there, but it's not just that, the whole team seems to be clicking.
"Me and Hector Bellerin have got a good relationship on that right-hand side, it's quite a pacey right-hand side.
"I think the whole team tends to react well and defend well as a unit and clean sheets are going to win games because we're going to score plenty of goals."
After missing out on his country's Euro 2016 squad, Walcott has hit a rich vein of form having taken his goalscoring tally for 2016-17 to five from seven games with his double against Basel.
The 27-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since 2006, added: "I think the age I am, the experience I've had, the games I've had and the amount of goals I've scored this season is a different level.
"I'm working hard, harder than I ever have and I just want to be the best I can. If I can do that it's going to benefit the team.
"I want to improve every day; going into work and being a better person and a better player as well and that's just the way I am now.
"I always feel if I've done everything right in the week then come matchday I don't have to think about anything at all because it's all about the match and it seems to be going well at the moment."
