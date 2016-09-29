Walcott: Sanchez partnership bodes well for Arsenal's season

Theo Walcott says he is enjoying his partnership with fellow Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez and believes their impressive link-up play could have a big impact on the club's season.

The England international scored two first-half goals as Arsene Wenger's side defeated Basel 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Sanchez played in a central role up front and set up both of Walcott's strikes – a header and powerful drive – giving Arsenal and their long-serving forward plenty to get excited about.

Walcott told the club's website: "That combination between me and Alexis, it's boding well but it's obviously still very early into the season, so hopefully we can all stay fit and it's going to be a good run.

"It's getting a good sort of partnership there, but it's not just that, the whole team seems to be clicking.

"Me and Hector Bellerin have got a good relationship on that right-hand side, it's quite a pacey right-hand side.

"I think the whole team tends to react well and defend well as a unit and clean sheets are going to win games because we're going to score plenty of goals."

After missing out on his country's Euro 2016 squad, Walcott has hit a rich vein of form having taken his goalscoring tally for 2016-17 to five from seven games with his double against Basel.

The 27-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since 2006, added: "I think the age I am, the experience I've had, the games I've had and the amount of goals I've scored this season is a different level.

"I'm working hard, harder than I ever have and I just want to be the best I can. If I can do that it's going to benefit the team.

"I want to improve every day; going into work and being a better person and a better player as well and that's just the way I am now.

"I always feel if I've done everything right in the week then come matchday I don't have to think about anything at all because it's all about the match and it seems to be going well at the moment."