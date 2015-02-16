Wales could pilot safe standing at matches

The report - launched at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium and attended by club chairman Huw Jenkins - includes a survey that claims 96 per cent of fans would back trialling standing at stadiums.

Party leader Andrew RT Davies has called on the next UK government to legislate for such a pilot to be undertaken in Wales, with the move being supported by the Football Supporters' Federation, the Safe Standing Roadshow and the supporters' trusts of the four main professional clubs in the country - Swansea, Cardiff City, Newport County and Wrexham.

"This campaign boils down to two issues: the right for football fans to be treated the same as other sports fans, and the opportunity to trial an advance in safety methods which is well established on the continent," said Davies.

"A pilot would be a sensible way to assess the evidence for reviewing the current all-seater policy and the political will exists in Wales to lead the way on this.

"Safe standing is backed by the overwhelming majority of fans, and the cross-party support here in Wales gives us a mandate to press for a pilot scheme.

"Legislation governing standing was drafted in a different era, to address a different set of problems and it's time for politicians to move on and give the people what they want."

The Welsh Assembly recently became the first UK legislature to formally adopt a pro-standing position.