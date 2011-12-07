Walker backing Tottenham title credentials

The North London side are currently on an unbeaten run of 11 games, winning 10, that currently sees them in third place.

And with Spurs only two points behind second placed Manchester United and seven behind league leaders Manchester City - with a game in hand over both - manager Harry Redknapp believes the club can stay in the hunt for top-flight glory provided consistency is maintained.

Walker has echoed the sentiments of his boss, with the England full-back insisting that anything is possible with the football being played at White Hart Lane this season.

"Why not? It's not impossible with the players we have got in the changing room," Walker told Sky Sports News.

"You look around at the players who aren't getting games and sometimes I can't believe that I am even playing. There is quality and top-class players in there who are all internationals.

"It's great to be around the lads because none of them have got egos, we all work as a team and it's enjoyable to be around."

The 21-year-old has broken into both Redknapp and Fabio Capello’s plans and continues to justify his starting spot for Spurs with a series of assured performances at right-back.

And Walker believes loan spells away from White Hart Lane have helped shape his club and international career.

"I always thought that I could do it, I just needed to be given the chance to prove to the gaffer here and to the supporters that I can play for Tottenham and I can play in the Premier League," he added.

"I went to QPR, who were top of the Championship, and they were unbeaten in a few when I went there, so it was good to get the confidence that I needed.

"Then I got the Aston Villa

chance, which was a massive step in my career. I owe a lot to Gerard Houllier, who was the gaffer there then, for putting trust in me."



ByBen McAleer