Walker wary of dangerous Hazard

Hazard has exhibited fine form for Chelsea this term and opened the scoring on December 3 as Jose Mourinho's side defeated Tottenham 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Right-back Walker missed that game through injury, but is now back from a nine-month lay-off and relishing the challenge of facing Hazard at White Hart Lane on Thursday.

"From when I last played him he’s now even more of a tricky opponent," the England international told the club's official website.

"He’s confident at the moment so I’m going to have to be on my game and try to run him the other way.

"I need to make him try to defend which he probably doesn't want to do and hopefully I can pin him back."

Walker returned to first-team action earlier this month after overcoming a pelvic injury and has started four of Tottenham's last five matches in all competitions.