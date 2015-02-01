Wanchope takes control of Costa Rica position

Former Costa Rica striker Wanchope, 38, was handed control of his country when Jorge Luis Pinto stepped down in the wake of a successful 2014 World Cup campaign.

Pinto exceeded all expectations by leading Costa Rica, who had been grouped with Uruguay, Italy and England, to the quarter-finals in Brazil.

However, he was subsequently unable to reach an agreement over a new contract and Wanchope has since overseen six unbeaten matches at the helm, and victory in last year's Copa Centroamericana.

His permanent appointment was announced in a tweet by the official Fedefutbol account, which read: "The Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation has appointed Paulo Wanchope as new coach.

"Paulo Wanchope will be presented on Tuesday at a press conference."