Wanderers omit Bulut after reported arrest

Just as the Wanderers were celebrating a rare A-League win over Melbourne City on Wednesday, it was revealed Bulut was charged following an incident at an Auburn McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday.

It is understood Bulut was at the venue with friends when it is alleged that staff asked them to leave and the group told the store manager to take the argument to the car park.

The 23-year-old presented himself to Auburn police station on Wednesday and Popovic only learned of the incident hours before the clash with Melbourne City.

The coach left Bulut out of his side, with the controversial striker now facing an uncertain future.

Wanderers are back in action on Friday against Melbourne Victory and it is unclear if Bulut will be available.

"I was made aware this afternoon there was an incident and he was stood down from the game because of that incident," Popovic said.

"Now it's with the club and the authorities and the FFA, it's in their hands.

"That's all I can tell you."