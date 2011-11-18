Ward calls for Wolves unity

Having faded badly after a bright start to the season, Wolves now find themselves just two points above the drop zone, and a significant minority of fans have called for McCarthy to step down.

But Ward, one of the club’s standout performers this term and scorer in a vital 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic last time out, feels the Molineux faithful should focus their energies on supporting the team.

“It’s unfortunate,” he told Absolute Radio. “I think this day and age in football, people get frustrated.

“But there’s no one more frustrated than us and the manager when things don’t go well, so I think it is important that we all stick together.

“I think a lot of people are seeing how close the fans are and what a rapport they have with us as a group here, especially throughout that Wigan game, when the chips were down.

“Even when they pegged us back at 1-1 the crowd lifted us again, so it’s important that we’re all in it for the same reason – to stay in the Premier League.”

Ward also believes he and his team-mates need to take more responsibility for their performances and results if survival in the top flight is to be achieved.

“No one wants to be down that end of the table and fighting for your lives,” he added.

“We believe that we’ve strengthened the squad enough to make sure we’re not in that situation, but it’s up to us as a group of players to go out there.

“There’s only so much the gaffer can do, and it’s when we cross that white line we need to be better and we need to pick up more points than we have done recently.

“We know we’ve got a group of players that can move us up the table, it’s just about working hard and getting on with the job.”

ByLiam Twomey