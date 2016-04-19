Ward thankful for Sturridge practice

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward says he was well prepared for his Premier League debut thanks to facing quality strikers like Daniel Sturridge and previously Luis Suarez in training.

Ward conceded a goal but was otherwise solid in Liverpool's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday and the Wales international said the shooting at training was enough to keep him sharp.

"It helps training with the likes of 'Studge', but it is the same with every player. Everyone is at Liverpool for a reason, they have talent," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

"'Studge's' talent is to put the ball in the back of the net so if you can keep out x amount of shots from Daniel Sturridge - or we had Luis the other season and Steven Gerrard - that will help you and give you a confidence boost."

Sturridge proved his goalscoring talent against Bournemouth, as he scored the second in the win, and Ward said it was deserved.

"He's a special player.'Studge' is the type of man who can be out the game for 60 or 70 minutes and all of a sudden will get himself two goals," he said.

"Hopefully he can carry on that form for the rest of the season."

As for himself, Ward is hoping to use any subsequent chances he is given in the first team to sufficiently impress Wales boss Chris Coleman to pick him in his squad for the upcoming Euro 2016.

"I hope I make the Euro squad. No one is guaranteed a place, you just have to keep your head down and work hard and the manager might pick you," he said.