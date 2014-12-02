Warnock: Beaten Palace lacked clinical edge

Christian Benteke's first-half strike proved enough for Villa to leave Selhurst Park with all three points in the Premier League encounter, ending a nine-match winless run for Paul Lambert's men.

Palace enjoyed more than enough of the ball to take at least a point, but were often guilty of wasting promising chances - including a last minute cross from Wilfried Zaha that evaded everyone in a packed six-yard boss.

And manager Warnock admits he may delve in the transfer market in January in a bid to boost his strike force.

"We played some good stuff and created some good chances but you have to make your own luck and we lacked that bit of quality I thought," Warnock said.

"I thought Benteke held them together, it's nice to have that type of player. We couldn't get a goal back but I've no complaints about the effort.

"I thought we played well at times and created good chances but it wasn't to be tonight. I thought the corners were poor tonight and the gambling in the box, you have your predators who can tap them in.

"The last one from Wilfried went through three of our players and they're the ones that count, you have to take advantage of opportunities like that.

"We've been looking for one [a striker] all the time, everybody is."

While bemoaning his team's profligacy, Warnock felt Palace should have had a penalty in the second half when Fraizer Campbell went to ground under a challenge from Ciaran Clark.

However, he refused to blame referee Michael Oliver for not awarding a spot-kick.

"Yes [we should have had a penalty]," Warnock added. "But I've just said to Michael when I've watched it back you can't really blame him because he's in a bad position. He can't see the arm tug Fraizer.

"He's seen [Yannick] Bolasie cross it, and when Bolasie crosses it he actually looks at Bolasie rather than where the ball's going and he doesn't see Fraizer get pulled back. Fraizer has no reason to go down he's about to head the ball.

"He'll probably say sorry when he sees it, it's disappointing."