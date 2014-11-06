Warnock promises to be 'boring' after FA fine

The Crystal Palace manager was left fuming with the official following last month's 2-1 loss to Chelsea - a match that saw both teams finish with 10 men - and was subsequently sanctioned by the Football Association for his post-match outburst.

After being hit with a £9,000 fine for claiming that Pawson had been "influenced" by Chelsea's players, the 65-year-old has vowed to watch what he says.

"I'm going to be boring from now on and give you guys [the media] nothing to write about," Warnock said ahead of Palace's Premier League trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

"The media is part of my job and I have a lot of acquaintances who are journalists. I know how hard they work so I will always come out and do press conferences.

"I know journalists appreciate my comments but they're not the ones who pay the fines. I have to watch what I say.

"You just have to learn about the timing of these things, with the TV interview. Twenty minutes after a game is very soon, so you have to get your thoughts together and maybe comment differently.

"Regarding what I said, I could have changed maybe two or three words and I wouldn't have got charged."

Palace travel to Old Trafford on the back of Monday's 3-1 defeat to Sunderland, their third loss in the past four top-flight outings - a run that has left them 17th in the table.

However, Warnock has urged his team to show no fear against Louis van Gaal's men, who are contending with a defensive crisis due to injuries.

"We have got players who can take advantage of any backline," he added. "We're not kidding ourselves though - United have spent around £150millon going forward.

"However, I think we can be bold up there. They look like they'll be inexperienced at the back so we need to put them under as much pressure as we can.

"You have to go anywhere and believe you can win. Everyone needs to be singing from the same hymn sheet and cut out silly errors, like Sunderland's first goal on Monday.

"I hope our forwards can have a good day and we defend well."