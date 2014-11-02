Warnock to temper outspoken opinions

The Crystal Palace manager was charged by the Football Association for an outburst against referee Craig Pawson following his side's 2-1 loss to Chelsea on October 18.

Warnock was also embroiled in controversy over reports he spoke to official Mark Clattenburg on the telephone in the aftermath of Palace's 2-2 draw at West Brom.

That incident was allegedly the reason that Clattenburg was stood down from fop-flight duty for this weekend's matches as Premier League rules state all officials from a game must be present for a conversation with a manager.

Warnock said that he will always speak honestly, but realises that he has to choose his words more carefully.

"Do I feel like I'm wearing a permanent gag? Well I think the FA disciplinary department are quite happy with that, really," he said ahead of Palace's encounter with Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Monday.

"I am looking forward to going back [and doing punditry work] after [I've retired], when you can say what you want and enjoy it.

"I have to learn to adjust, because I do think people want to hear your opinions. They don't want people always sat on the fence being boring.

"You have the disciplinary committee looking at everything you do, and I don't think we owe it to keep them in a job.

"Unfortunately there is a time and a place to say it and I have to learn what I can say and when I can say it."