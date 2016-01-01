Wasquehal v Paris Saint-Germain: Blanc wants more of the same after successful 2015

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is confident another successful year awaits as they prepare for Sunday's Coupe de France trip to CFA outfit Wasquehal.

PSG enjoyed a near perfect 2015 as they emerged victorious in Ligue 1, the Coupe de la Ligue, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions.

Blanc has no intention of resting on his laurels, though, and wants more silverware in the coming 12 months.

"The year 2015 has been great for us in every way," Blanc said at a news conference.

"It was a good year both in terms of results and in terms of the way we played. The players now all know how to play together and that is the biggest success of the past year.

"I hope for more of the same in 2016. It will be difficult because everyone expects more and more from us. But I think the players are ready to deliver."

PSG won the Coupe de France last term by beating Auxerre 1-0 in the final courtesy of a single Edinson Cavani strike after previously seeing off Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Nantes, Bordeax and Montpellier.

They start the competition against lowly Wasquehal this time around, though, as they aim to defend their title and will be high on confidence heading into the match.

Blanc's men have been unbeaten since their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 3, winning 10 games and drawing one.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in particular has been in superb form recently, scoring six goals in as many appearances in all competitions in December.

Wasquehal, meanwhile, will be well aware that they face an uphill task to spring a surprise against the reigning French champions, but that's not to say they cannot dream of eliminating PSG.

The minnows shocked Ligue 2 side Metz in the last round and have been in sublime form in recent months, with their last defeat coming on October 17 in the away game versus Amiens.

Their fine performances have seen them go joint top in the CFA Group A table halfway through the season, with Messaoud Bouardja - who found the net in the surprise win over Metz - their main dangerman.