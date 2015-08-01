Wasteful Bournemouth held by Hoffenheim

Bournemouth rounded off their pre-season campaign with 0-0 draw against Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Necker Stadion.

Manager Eddie Howe had predicted that the clash with the Bundesliga side would provide his charges with their sternest pre-season test and so it proved as they were unable to find a way through despite dominating for long periods and creating a string of decent chances.

Callum Wilson was Bournemouth's main threat throughout and should have given his side the lead on the half-hour mark, but failed to beat home goalkeeper Oilver Baumann when clean through on goal.

The former Coventry City man, who signed a two-year contract extension last week, also went close with two headed efforts, the assist being provided by the impressive Matt Ritchie on both occasions.

Further chances were squandered by Welsh international Shaun Macdonald and new signing Joshua King, but Howe will have been heartened by the way they dominated a team that finished eighth in Germany's top-flight last season despite his side's profligacy in front of goal.

The south coast club begin their maiden Premier League campaign next weekend with a home game against Aston Villa.

Hoffenheim's prospects for the forthcoming campaign, meanwhile, were bolstered ahead of kick-off as highly rated centre-back Niklas Sule signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2019.