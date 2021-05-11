Watch: Andres Iniesta pens new deal at Vissel Kobe

Former Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta has signed a two-year contract extension at Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Japanese side back in 2018 after calling time on his illustrious 20-year career at Barcelona.

Iniesta has since become an influential figure at Vissel Kobe and has now earned himself a new contract with will see him remain at The Noevir Stadium Kobe until 2023.

The former Spanish international went on to expressed his delight after the announcement on Tuesday: 'Three years ago, we announced an exciting project here in Tokyo.

'The new challenge was a big one for me and my family. I am grateful to the chairman and the people involved in the club for their continued trust even after three years.

'Although it was a difficult period, we have built up history, such as winning titles for the club. Today is a special day.

'The most important thing for me is to feel that people around me value me. I want to continue with the passion I had when I came three years ago.

'I'm excited to be involved in the project for the next two years.'

