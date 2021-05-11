Watch: Andres Iniesta pens new deal at Vissel Kobe
Former Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta has signed a two-year contract extension at Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
The Spanish midfielder joined the Japanese side back in 2018 after calling time on his illustrious 20-year career at Barcelona.
Iniesta has since become an influential figure at Vissel Kobe and has now earned himself a new contract with will see him remain at The Noevir Stadium Kobe until 2023.
The former Spanish international went on to expressed his delight after the announcement on Tuesday: 'Three years ago, we announced an exciting project here in Tokyo.
'The new challenge was a big one for me and my family. I am grateful to the chairman and the people involved in the club for their continued trust even after three years.
'Although it was a difficult period, we have built up history, such as winning titles for the club. Today is a special day.
'The most important thing for me is to feel that people around me value me. I want to continue with the passion I had when I came three years ago.
'I'm excited to be involved in the project for the next two years.'
WATCH: Andres Iniesta's full press conference
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.