Watch Beth Mead accidentally recreate her England screamer for Arsenal

There was a sense of deja vu this weekend for those watching Arsenal forward Beth Mead as she produced an almost perfect recreation of her winning goal for England against Brazil from earlier this year.

Receiving the ball out on the right win, the 23-year-old scored with a looping effort from a tight angle to make it 3-0 against Liverpool in the FA Women’s Super League (WSL).

You know when @bmeado9 is in this position, the ball is only ending up in one place 🎯— The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) March 24, 2019

The goal is strikingly similar to the winner Mead scored for England in the SheBelieves Cup in February.

That strike helped secure a 2-1 victory for the Lionesses, who were quick to note the similarities between the two goals on social media.

Ah, yes…..now it all makes sense.— Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 24, 2019

Despite the repeat heroics, Mead was honest in her post-match interview in saying her latest effort was not intentional.

“I seem to be becoming a regular scoring those goals, so everyone thinks they are shots, but I can’t claim that,” she told the FA.

“My one against Brazil was a shot, but that today was definitely a cross!”

Mead said the goal, her second of the game after an early close-range finish, was meant to be a cross “but took a bobble”.

On social media, Mead jokingly referred to the goal as a ‘crot’, a combination of a cross and a shot.

Arsenal’s away victory over Liverpool keeps the Gunners at the top of the WSL table, while the Reds are in eighth, just three places from the bottom.