WATCH: Both goalkeepers make howlers in manic first half of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Alisson and Thibaut Courtois proved that even the world's very best goalkeepers are fallible, as both made costly errors in the first half of the first leg of Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Real Madrid (opens in new tab)'s Champions League last 16 tie at Anfield.

With Real already 1-0 down to Darwin Nunez's cleverly taken early opener, Courtois' horrible miscontrol gifted Mo Salah one of the easiest goals he'll ever score.

ANFIELD ERUPTS AGAIN! 📢Mo Salah pounces on a huge error from Thibaut Courtois 🇪🇬

Vinicius Junior pulled one back for the visitors with a sublime strike from just inside the box midway through the half – and before the break, he too was to benefit from a goalkeeping clanger.

Alisson was far too casual with his clearance, playing it straight into his onrushing Brazilian compatriot, who watched the ball loop into the empty net to level things up a 2-2.

WHAT A FIRST HALF THIS HAS BEEN 🤯It's Alisson who has now made the mistake for Vinícius Júnior to pounce!

Jurgen Klopp's reaction summed up an incredible opening 45 minutes on Merseyside: as Real celebrated their most fortunate of equalisers, the Reds boss simply applauded with a look of pure astonishment on his face.