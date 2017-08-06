WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising

He may be nearing 40 years of age, but Didier Drogba is as strong as ever.

The Chelsea and Ivory Coast great scored a stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday.

Since joining the Rising as a player and co-owner in April, Drogba has scored four goals.

The 39-year-old took his tally to five with a bullet of a set-piece in the 13th minute to leave LA Galaxy's reserve goalkeeper Clement Diop helpless as the ball riffled into the top corner of the net.