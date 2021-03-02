Watch: Guardiola reveals team news ahead of Wolves tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The current log leaders will be hoping to make it 21 consecutive wins against Wolves after securing a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in their previous league match.

Guardiola confirmed that defender Nathan Ake is the only unavailable player for their upcoming clash after picking up a muscular injury which kept him sidelined for 17 games, but the City mentor confirmed that Ake will return to full training after their game against Wolves.

WATCH: Everything Pep Guardiola said ahead of Wolves clash