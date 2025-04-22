Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa tonight, Tuesday April 22, for a game that could help decide the top five Premier League places, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Tuesday, 22 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday in a game that could help decide the final top five places.

Pep Guardiola's side won 2-0 at Everton last time out, thanks to goals from Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic. The Cityzens are finding form at the right time once again and have lost only one of their last nine games in all competitions.

As for Aston Villa, a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United has bolstered their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The Villans are just one point behind City and could go fourth in the table should they emerge victorious at the Etihad Stadium.

All eyes are on this one with only five games remaining, as the chase for European football continues.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 19:00 BST tonight.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the US

In the US, fans can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you don't have cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming package.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month, depending on your location and the channels you want.

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in Canada? Manchester City vs Aston Villa is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa from anywhere

