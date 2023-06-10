Watch: Jack Grealish breaks down in tears after winning the Champions League final

Jack Grealish has broken down in tears after winning the Champions League final with Manchester City.

The playmaker was extremely emotional talking about his family, labelling Pep Guardiola a "genius" and crying during his post-match interview with BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey.

"I just thanked him," Grealish said of his manager. "He put a lot of faith in me… bought me for a lot money… he gave me the platform to perform," adding that this is what he's worked towards his whole life.

Manchester City have won the Champions League to complete the Treble – but Jack Grealish labelled his performance in the showpiece as "crap"

"This is what I have worked for my whole life" ❤️An emotional Jack Grealish reflects on completing the treble 🏆#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/0kpHjbK3NDJune 10, 2023 See more

Manchester City took the lead in the game through a stunning drive from Rodri, with quite possibly the most important goal of his career. The midfielder hit the ball from outside the penalty area for just his second goal in the Champions League this season – and just seconds later, Romelu Lukaku blocked a header from his own team-mate in an extraordinary passage of play – and the game hadn’t been an easy ride up until then, either.

City lost one of their most important players in the first half when the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the field in the first half with what looked like a hamstring injury. City were slow to get going but the injury to the Belgian disrupted a rhythm that they struggled to retain for almost 40 whole minutes.

The 2023 Champions League trophy is the first time that City have ever won the competition.