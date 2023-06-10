Watch: Manchester City take a step towards first Champions League title with Rodri thunderbolt

Manchester City star Rodri has put the Citizens ahead in the Champions League final, with a stunning long-range drive against Inter Milan.

The Spaniard scored a worldie against Bayern Munich earlier in the tournament but has scored an even more important strike now, with the Premier League champions taking a huge stride towards a first-ever Champions League – and the third part of their Treble.

Is this the goal that wins the Champions League for City at long last?

Manchester City were rocked in the first half by the enforced substitution of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian had to leave the field with a suspected hamstring injury – but after some predicted a walkover for the Premier League and FA Cup winners, Inter Milan were extremely impressive early on.

Erling Haaland had the first chance of the game, only to be ruled offside, as the game began at a slow pace. Inter had their fair share of possession in the opening 20 minutes before Haaland got his first real sight at goal – onside, this time – after 27 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne had a shot just a minute later, with City piling on the pressure – but the Citizens had their momentum ruined by the injury to De Bruyne. Phil Foden replaced the No.17.

The second half began at the same cagey tempo with neither side making a half-time substitution – though Romelu Lukaku was given his bow at 55 minutes as a substitute for Edin Dzeko, who went down with cramp. City were given a huge scare just before the hour mark when a communication breakdown between Manuel Akanji and Ederson left Lautaro Martinez through on goal.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola – who was on his knees in his technical area – the angle was too tight for the Argentine to make enough of the shot, which hit the City keeper squarely.