Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne injured in the Champions League final

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has been taken off in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

De Bruyne was taken off through injury in the 2021 final, too, after a clash with Antonio Rudiger. After what looked like a hamstring injury, Phil Foden began warming up, with De Bruyne heading off as a first-half casualty.

The Belgian midfielder has been key for the Citizens this season and will have to watch the rest of the final from the bench.

Why did Manchester City substitute Kevin De Bruyne in the Champions League final?

Kevin De Bruyne has been key for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

De Bruyne had a suspected hamstring injury and was forced off in the first half, after trying to run the niggle off.

With a narrative that Pep Guardiola often overthinks the biggest moments for Manchester City, the Catalan opted for a familiar lineup with the only big choice in his starting XI being between Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker. Ultimately, the Swiss defender was chosen as a centre-back out on the right of the back three, with Guardiola admitting it was a tough decision in his interview with BT Sport before the match.

Erling Haaland had a chance in the first 10 minutes but was ruled offside, as City and Inter began the game at a muted pace – but Inter had their fair share of possession in the opening 20 minutes in what was a much more even start to the game than perhaps some would have expected.

Somewhat uncharacteristically, Ederson looked a little nervous on the ball during the opening stages of the game, skewing a few of his passes to City team-mates. The first chance came around 27 minutes, when Haaland smacked the ball straight into Andre Onana’s right hand, before Kevin De Bruyne had a shot just a minute later.