Watch: Kaoru Mitoma's superb goal for Brighton knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Kaoru Mitoma scored in added time to send Brighton through to the fifth round of the FA Cup as holders Liverpool crashed out
Kaoru Mitoma scored a spectacular late winner for Brighton at the Amex to send the Seagulls through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and knock out holders Liverpool.
The Japan winger controlled a ball at the back post from Pervis Estupinan, teed it up with his right foot and flicked it past Alisson on the volley to seal an impressive 2-1 win for the Seagulls.
Liverpool had taken the lead through Harvey Elliot after half an hour, but Lewis Dunk levelled nine minutes later when he diverted a Tariq Lamptey effort past Alisson – although his reaction showed he knew little about it.
Fabinho was fortunate to escape a red card late on when he brought down Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister just outside the area, but the Seagulls sealed a win in added time as Mitoma took advantage of some poor Liverpool defending.
It was the second successive win for Brighton over Liverpool, after the Seagulls beat the Reds 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League earlier in January.
OH. MY. WORD.@kaoru_mitoma with a late stunner for @OfficialBHAFC 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/R6bfaXSGVWJanuary 29, 2023
Brighton go into the draw for the FA Cup fifth round, which takes place on Monday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.