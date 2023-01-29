Watch: Kaoru Mitoma's superb goal for Brighton knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup

Kaoru Mitoma scored a spectacular late winner for Brighton at the Amex to send the Seagulls through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and knock out holders Liverpool.

The Japan winger controlled a ball at the back post from Pervis Estupinan, teed it up with his right foot and flicked it past Alisson on the volley to seal an impressive 2-1 win for the Seagulls.

Liverpool had taken the lead through Harvey Elliot after half an hour, but Lewis Dunk levelled nine minutes later when he diverted a Tariq Lamptey effort past Alisson – although his reaction showed he knew little about it.

Fabinho was fortunate to escape a red card late on when he brought down Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister just outside the area, but the Seagulls sealed a win in added time as Mitoma took advantage of some poor Liverpool defending.

It was the second successive win for Brighton over Liverpool, after the Seagulls beat the Reds 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League earlier in January.

OH. MY. WORD.@kaoru_mitoma with a late stunner for @OfficialBHAFC 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/R6bfaXSGVWJanuary 29, 2023 See more

Brighton go into the draw for the FA Cup fifth round, which takes place on Monday.