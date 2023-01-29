Watch: Kaoru Mitoma's superb goal for Brighton knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup

By Ben Hayward
Kaoru Mitoma scored in added time to send Brighton through to the fifth round of the FA Cup as holders Liverpool crashed out

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma scores a late winner for the Seagulls against Liverpool in the FA Cup in January 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaoru Mitoma scored a spectacular late winner for Brighton at the Amex to send the Seagulls through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and knock out holders Liverpool.

The Japan winger controlled a ball at the back post from Pervis Estupinan, teed it up with his right foot and flicked it past Alisson on the volley to seal an impressive 2-1 win for the Seagulls.

Liverpool had taken the lead through Harvey Elliot after half an hour, but Lewis Dunk levelled nine minutes later when he diverted a Tariq Lamptey effort past Alisson – although his reaction showed he knew little about it.

Fabinho was fortunate to escape a red card late on when he brought down Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister just outside the area, but the Seagulls sealed a win in added time as Mitoma took advantage of some poor Liverpool defending.

It was the second successive win for Brighton over Liverpool, after the Seagulls beat the Reds 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League earlier in January.

Brighton go into the draw for the FA Cup fifth round, which takes place on Monday.

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.