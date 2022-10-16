Watch: Liverpool vs Manchester City explodes into life – but should Phil Foden's goal have counted?

Liverpool vs Manchester City was always going to be dramatic but Phil Foden hoped it wouldn't be quite so controversial.

The Stockport Iniesta had a goal disallowed in the second half, with Jurgen Klopp's players all crowding around the referee, incensed that the strike was originally allowed to stand after two contentious points in the build-up.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, was raging up and down the touchline, screaming at Anthony Taylor over the decision.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Phil Foden's disallowed goal

Foden Goal vs Liverpool

Erling Haaland and Fabinho tussled on the ball before Kevin De Bruyne set Erling Haaland free. Alisson dived on the ball and seemed to get two hands on it.

Haaland managed to kick the ball from under the Brazilian's grasp and out, however. That left Foden with an opportunity to smack the ball in off Joe Gomez and wheel away in celebration. Immediately, the Reds crowded the ref.

Taylor chalked off the goal after going to the monitor – but not for Haaland's challenge on Alisson.

The laws of the game say that if the goalkeeper has two hands on the ball and under his control, you cannot take the ball from out of their grasp. But the problem was with the Norwegian's shirt pull on Fabinho. Haaland was deemed to have fouled the midfielder, with the goal disallowed.

We came very close to another Guardiola "twice" moment… and people say VAR is a bad thing!?