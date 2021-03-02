Watch: Mokwena's tactitcal analysis of Sundowns form

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena praised his players for playing the game the way it is supposed to be played and infusing a soul into the game. Watch the Downs coach’s tactical analysis following a glittering display in the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians proved too strong for 10-man CR Belouizdad as they claimed a comfortable 5-1 win in their Caf Champions League Group B game this past Sunday afternoon.

Themba Zwane bagged a brace, and Peter Shalulile, Lebohang Maboe and Kermit Erasmus all scored for Masandawana, while Amir Sayoud netted a consolation goal for the White and Reds.

Maboe’s goal in particular encapsulated the type of football Masadawana are trying to produce with numerous players and passes getting involved before the former Maritzburg United man fired home.

Mokwena, speaking on arrival back in South Africa, praised his players for their performance while insisting that things they are working on in training are starting to become evident on the pitch.