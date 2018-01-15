WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
What does €222million buy you? Plenty of goals and almost as many nutmegs, it seems, as Neymar showed during training for PSG.
He missed Paris Saint-Germain's win at Nantes at the weekend, but Neymar was back to his outlandish best in training on Monday.
The Brazilian was absent from Sunday's 1-0 victory, reportedly due to a rib injury, but seemed to be feeling no ill-effects as PSG returned to the practice pitches.
Ahead of Wednesday's home meeting with Dijon, the Ligue 1 leaders were back in training and Neymar took centre stage, inflicting one outrageous nutmeg on a poor, bewildered opponent during a small-sided game.
Not content with that, he pulled off a similar trick during a game of keep-ball – immediately after Lucas Moura had done exactly the same to the man in the middle. See for yourself...
Hoje foi dia January 15, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.