Watch: Pitso's first interview as Al Ahly's new head coach

Watch Pitso Mosimane's first interview since his appointment as the new head coach of Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly.

The 56-year-old coach parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after agreeing to take over the Egyptian giants for the next two years following the departure of former coach Rene Weiler

Mosimane’s staff includes an assistant coach, fitness coach and performance analyst in addition to assistant coach Sami Komsan, goalkeeper Coach Michel Iannacone and director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz, who kept their position in the coaching staff.

