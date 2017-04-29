WATCH: Subotic leads 'yellow wall' chants after helping Cologne draw at Dortmund

Neven Subotic enjoyed a fantastic moment in front of Borussia Dortmund's 'yellow wall' after helping Cologne secure a 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park.

Subotic, 28, joined Cologne on loan in January having failed to make a single Bundesliga appearance under Thomas Tuchel this season and played against his parent club on Saturday.

The former Serbia international came close to marking his return with an own goal in the first half, but a last-gasp clearance from Frederik Sorensen spared his blushes.

Subotic's future at Dortmund remains unclear and should he depart at the end of the season he will have received a heartfelt farewell from the supporters.

After the final whistle, the centre-back walked up to the Sudtribune and led a capacity stand in their post-game chants.

See the goosebump-inducing moment below.