WATCH: Vinicius Junior scores free-kick - then sees red!
Vinicius Junior went from hero to zero in the space of a few minutes, scoring an excellent free-kick before getting sent off.
Vinicius Junior scored a wonderful free-kick for Real Madrid Castilla before being sent off in his side's Segunda B clash with Celta Vigo B.
The Madrid prodigy stepped up late in Sunday's encounter to curl an exquisite strike over the wall and into the top-left corner to make it 1-1.
However, the forward went from hero to zero three minutes later when he received a yellow card for simulation, having already picked up a booking earlier in proceedings.
Vinicius will serve a one-match suspension, unless his club launch an appeal, meaning he will not be available for the Clasico clash with Barcelona if Julen Lopetegui wished to call upon the 18-year-old for first-team duty.
The Brazilian has made two LaLiga appearances for Madrid this season following his arrival from Flamengo, although he is yet to start for Los Blancos.
