Watford and West Brom hit with FA charge

West Brom and Watford have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players.

The two teams clashed near the touchline following Roberto Pereyra's red card in the 84th minute at The Hawthorns in a match West Brom won 3-1.

Pereyra had reacted angrily when James McClean kicked the ball towards him while he was on the floor following a challenge.

An FA statement read: "Both West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour."

The clubs have until December 8 to respond to the charge.