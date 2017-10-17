Watford can beat Chelsea, claims Cleverley

Watford can follow up their last-gasp heroics against Arsenal with another shock win over Chelsea on Saturday, according to Tom Cleverley.

The former Manchester United midfielder scored in the second minute of stoppage time after Troy Deeney had cancelled out a Per Mertesacker header to condemn the Gunners to another away defeat last weekend.

The 2-1 victory lifted Watford to fourth in the Premier League table as they continue their promising start under new manager Marco Silva.

Champions Chelsea, meanwhile, fell to a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace and now Cleverley is hoping to add to their misery.

"I really feel we are building something here," he told the club's website. "Why not go and beat Chelsea? We go there with confidence.

"With this squad of players and staff, you look forward to going into work on a Monday. It's a really good bunch of lads.

"So it's a mixture of doing it for them and personally not scoring for a while, a lot of emotion came out in the celebration [against Arsenal]. It was a really good moment."

Watford have only suffered one league defeat in this campaign so far, a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

But they have beaten Southampton away and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on the opening day of the season, their start confounding pre-season predictions suggesting they would struggle.

Cleverley paid tribute to Silva and how quickly things have changed at the club.

"The mentality change has been the biggest thing," Cleverley added to talkSPORT.

"He's turned us into a club that believes in ourselves every game and he's done that quicker than he thought.

"Since he has come in he has tried to change our mentality and not be a club that maybe settles for a draw. He has turned us into a club that believes in ourselves in every game."

Chelsea will welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge looking to leapfrog their opponents with a victory and get their title defence back on track.