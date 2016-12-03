Watford fan dies after falling ill during West Brom clash
Hertfordshire Police have confirmed that a Watford fan has died after falling ill during the Premier League match at West Brom.
A Watford supporter who fell ill during the Premier League clash at West Brom on Saturday has died, according to Hertfordshire Police.
The fan became unwell and collapsed during the game at The Hawthorns, which West Brom won 3-1.
A post on Hertfordshire Police force's twitter account used for covering Watford matches read: "It's with much sadness that the Watford fan that collapsed at West Brom today unfortunately died. My thoughts are with his Family & friends."
It's with much sadness that the Watford fan that collapsed at West Brom today unfortunately died. My thoughts are with his Family & friends.December 3, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.