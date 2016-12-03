Watford fan dies after falling ill during West Brom clash

A Watford supporter who fell ill during the Premier League clash at West Brom on Saturday has died, according to Hertfordshire Police.

The fan became unwell and collapsed during the game at The Hawthorns, which West Brom won 3-1.

A post on Hertfordshire Police force's twitter account used for covering Watford matches read: "It's with much sadness that the Watford fan that collapsed at West Brom today unfortunately died. My thoughts are with his Family & friends."