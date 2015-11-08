Watford goalkeeper Gomes apologises for blunders

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has apologised for his blunders in the club's 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Brazilian let a weak effort from N'Golo Kante go through his hands to give the Foxes the lead on 52 minutes.

Gomes then ran straight through Jamie Vardy in the box, with the striker scoring from the resulting spot-kick to extend his scoring streak in the Premier League to nine successive games.

The 34-year-old Gomes took to Twitter after the game to apologise to the Watford supporters.

"Just want to apologise to the fans, the boys and the manager. I did let you down today and I'm feeling really sad about that. Thanks for all you support, means a lot to me," he tweeted.

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores stood by his keeper after the costly errors.

"It was an accident. We didn't expect these types of goals but it's happened today and we need to look forward to the next match," he told Sky Sports post-game.

"He apologised to the supporters but they love Heurelho, like the rest of the players and the staff do, so we try to remove the feeling that he is guilty for this match."