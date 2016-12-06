Watmore's season ended by injury

Duncan Watmore's season looks to have been brought to a premature close after the Sunderland forward suffered a serious injury against Leicester City at the weekend.

The 22-year-old collided with Christian Fuchs late on in the Black Cats' 2-1 win and underwent a scan on Monday which revealed he had sustained cruciate knee ligament damage.

Manager David Moyes confirmed it would likely sideline Watmore for the remainder of the campaign.

Sunderland – for whom Watmore has started 11 Premier League games this season – have climbed off the foot of the table in recent weeks following a run of three wins in four matches.