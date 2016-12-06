Watmore's season ended by injury
Sunderland have started to climb the Premier League table, but manager David Moyes has been dealt an injury blow.
Duncan Watmore's season looks to have been brought to a premature close after the Sunderland forward suffered a serious injury against Leicester City at the weekend.
The 22-year-old collided with Christian Fuchs late on in the Black Cats' 2-1 win and underwent a scan on Monday which revealed he had sustained cruciate knee ligament damage.
Manager David Moyes confirmed it would likely sideline Watmore for the remainder of the campaign.
Sunderland – for whom Watmore has started 11 Premier League games this season – have climbed off the foot of the table in recent weeks following a run of three wins in four matches.
