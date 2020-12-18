Wayne Rooney a ‘proud dad’ after son Kai signs for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney said he is a “proud dad” after his eldest son Kai signed for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer, who joined the Red Devils as a teenager from Everton in 2004, posted a picture on social media on Thursday of the 11-year-old signing a contract at his former club.

“Yeah I’m a proud dad. He’s been working hard, he obviously came over to the States with us to continue with his football,” the now interim Derby boss said at a press conference on Friday.

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

“He went on trial with Manchester United and he’s impressed the coaches. He signed his forms yesterday so I’m delighted for him.”

The former England captain had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal record in January 2017.

He moved back to Everton at the end of that season before joining MLS side DC United in 2018, where he spent just over a year before returning to England with Championship outfit Derby in January.

Rooney revealed Kai had the choice of several clubs but opted for Manchester United.

“He did have other options, other clubs to go to but he decided he wants to sign for Manchester United, so it was his decision and not mine,” he said.

Coleen Rooney wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Special night….. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”