Wayne Rooney to face his old Man Utd team-mates in first round of Carabao Cup

Wayne Rooney will clash with his former Manchester United team-mates in the first round of the Carabao Cup after Derby were drawn to play Salford.

Derby boss Rooney will go head to head at Pride Park with the ‘class of 92’ – with the likes of Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes all current shareholders of Sky Bet League Two side Salford.

Sheffield United will play Carlisle at Bramall Lane, while Premier League clubs not involved in European competitions and relegated West Brom and Fulham will enter the draw for the second round.

Other stand-out ties include an all-Yorkshire affair between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield at Hillsborough and Reading’s home game against 2013 winners Swansea.

Manchester City, winners for the past four seasons, and clubs involved in Europe, will enter the competition at the third-round stage.

Charlton host AFC Wimbledon, newly promoted Championship side Blackpool play Middlesbrough at home and Hull will face Wigan at the KC Stadium.

Birmingham, who lifted the trophy in 2011, will play Colchester at St Andrew’s, while newly-promoted Sky Bet League Two sides Sutton and Hartlepool face Cardiff away and Crewe at home respectively.

Nottingham Forest will play Bradford at the City Ground and Blackburn have a home tie against League One play-off winners Morecambe.

Millwall have been drawn at home against Portsmouth, Bournemouth will host MK Dons and Ipswich will play Newport at Portman Road.

The first-round ties will be played during the week commencing August 9, but clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date prior to that if preferred.

The English Football League earlier announced that it had extended its partnership, which began in 2017, with sponsors Carabao for a further two years.