Wayne Routledge announces his 10-year Swansea career is over
By PA Staff
Wayne Routledge has confirmed his 10-year Swansea career is over.
Routledge scored 33 goals in 305 appearances after joining Swansea in 2011, less than two weeks before the start of their seven-year spell in the Premier League.
The former England Under-21 winger had previously played for Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Aston Villa, QPR and Newcastle, as well as having loan spells at Portsmouth, Fulham and Cardiff.
“Obviously this has been a long time coming,” Routledge said in a video posted on Instagram.
“I thought I would let you know that my time as a player at Swansea City has come to an end.
“I have loved every minute of it. The only thing I wish is that I had more time to do it.”
Routledge’s final Swansea appearance came in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley in May.
The 36-year-old was carried off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and subsequently missed the Wembley play-off final defeat to Brentford.
With his Swansea contract up this summer, Routledge was offered a new deal but has now chosen to end his 20-year senior career.
Routledge said: “I have loved playing in front of everybody.
“I have loved my time at the Liberty and more importantly I have loved all the love I have received being in Swansea.
“It’s not the end. I will be around in some capacity. But for now, it’s more of a see you later.”
