We can turn it around - Montella

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella is optimistic about his team's UEFA Europa League chances despite a 3-0 loss at Sevilla on Thursday.

Aleix Vidal struck twice and Kevin Gameiro also netted at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as reigning champions Sevilla took control of the semi-final tie with the first-leg win.

Sevilla coach Unai Emery said the tie was not yet over, and Montella is remaining confident of a turnaround when the Serie A side host the second leg on May 14.

"I think with the game we showed today, of course we have hope for the next game," he told a media conference.

"Why aren't we going to be optimistic about it and think that in those 90 minutes left we can turn this around?

"Any action can change the game at any given moment."

Montella said his team would need to take their chances when they host the second leg at their Stadio Artemio Franchi home.

The 40-year-old still believes Fiorentina can reach the final.

"We have worked well, a lot of physical effort, and we paid for that in the second half, we were inferior physically, and that was definitive in this game," Montella said.

"They [Sevilla] were better in many ways, but I didn't see they were better technically. I do think that if we do our absolute best at home we can turn this around."