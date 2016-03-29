We can't expect Pogba to score two or three goals every game – Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has defended star midfielder Paul Pogba, saying he is not expected to score two or three goals every game.

Pogba, 23, is one of the hottest talents in world football, having helped Juventus to three-successive Serie A titles in his time at the club.

However, the Frenchman's record for his national team is not as impressive, having scored just five times in 28 caps.

But Deschamps is not concerned by Pogba's lack of goals ahead of the upcoming European Championship in France, insisting he is useful in other areas on the pitch.

"From the very beginning he demonstrated a lot and people expect for him to deliver. We expect him to be always great and to make the difference," the 47-year-old said.

"He's a midfielder that helps the team to get good situations. If he's not making the difference during a game that doesn't mean he’s not helpful within the team.

"He can also be more neutral and doing more regular things too. It's also important in a team.

"I'm not expecting that he scores two, three goals at every game. He can score, he can be better during some games. He’s a part of [a] collective.

"He has great abilities and I think that the expectations are as high as his qualities."